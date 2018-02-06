All manner of two-dimensional artwork from nearly 40 noted national and international artists is currently on display at The University of Texas at Tyler Meadows Gallery as part of the 33rd Annual International Exhibition.

A public reception with a presentation by this year’s juror Michelle Smythe begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 at the gallery. The exhibit concludes Friday, March 9.

“This year’s exhibition excites and delights the visual senses with a richness and variety in each individual piece of work. The collection is a great representation of the contemporary art world, a real learning experience for our students and a treat for visitors to the Meadows Gallery,” said Michelle Taff, UT Tyler Media and Gallery Coordinator for the Department of Art and Art History.

The Meadows Gallery is in the UT Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and by special appointment.

Smythe is founding member and executive director of K Space Contemporary, a nonprofit art organization established in 2001 in Corpus Christi.

For more information, contact Taff, 903.566.7237 or mtaff@uttyler.edu or call the department, 903.566.7250

. Laura McRae Hitchcock, “Sneaky Feelings” Oil and mixed media on canvas

Patty Carroll “Planty” Digital Archival Photograph

Kyong Burke, “Embarking” Acrylic on Canvas

Benjamin Madeska, “Bowl of Water”, oil on canvas

Andrew Norris, “Toxic Masculinity 2” oil on canvas