Dr. William “Bill” Sorensen been named a Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Yong Tang Wang, The University of Texas at Tyler College of Nursing and Health Sciences dean, announced.

The Fulbright Program is a prestigious international exchange initiative created in 1946 that awards grants to American scholars each year to teach or conduct research in the more than 125 participatory nations throughout the world.

Serving The University of Texas at Tyler since 2004, Sorensen is an associate professor within the Department of Health and Kinesiology. His research interests include epidemiology and research design in health studies.

With the award, Sorensen will travel during the spring 2018 semester to Brazil to teach epidemiology in a graduate nursing program. He also will conduct research with Brazilian colleagues on the topic of smoking cessation interventions in HIV+ individuals.

“The Department of Health and Kinesiology is proud of Dr. Bill Sorensen’s accomplishments,” said Dr. David Criswell, professor and department chair. “He is conducting research on smoking cessation interventions that will inform individuals and healthcare providers as well as improve the lives of people in Texas, the U.S. and worldwide. Dr. Sorensen is well deserving of the honor of being named a Fulbright Scholar.”

Funded by the U.S. government, Fulbright Scholars are chosen by the presidentially appointed 12-member J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Scholars are selected based on their leadership and academic merits and their abilities to teach, conduct research and contribute to solutions for shared international concerns.

Among accolades, Sorensen was named the university’s 2010-11 “Department Instructor of the Year.” He also has been instrumental in developing smoking cessation and men’s health programming in the Tyler area.

Sorensen holds a master of public health in biostats/epidemiology and a Ph.D. in health education.

The Fulbright Program aims to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, and it is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government.

For more information, visit http://us.fulbrightonline.org/.

One of the 14 campuses of the UT System, The University of Texas at Tyler features excellence in teaching, research, artistic performance and community service. More than 80 undergraduate and graduate degrees are available at The University of Texas at Tyler, which has an enrollment of almost 10,000 high-ability students. The University of Texas at Tyler offers courses at its campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine as well as a location in Houston.