STEM Seniors Excel in National Conference Competitions at First Outing

The University of Texas at Tyler students and faculty excelled at this year’s Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering Conference. The ATMAE student chapter placed second in the robotics competition among the top 10 teams nationwide. In addition, senior mechanical engineering major Caleb Nehls of Tyler placed second among 32 students nationwide in the “Industrial Technology IQ” competition.

“This was the first year the student chapter had ever competed in these competitions, and we are extremely proud of all the hard work the students put in to compete,” said Dr. James Lumpkin, The University of Texas at Tyler College of Business and Technology dean.

Other student chapter team members are senior computer science major Nico Melone of Marshall, senior mechanical engineering major Calvin Schlau of Winona and senior industrial technology major and chapter president Ty Morgan of Whitehouse.

“For me as a student, it proved that given an opportunity to apply the knowledge we learn in class, we can do amazing things,” Morgan said. “Working with the other students was a great experience, and I am proud and honored to have been a member of the team and represent UT Tyler.”

Also at this year’s ATMAE conference, professor Dr. Mark Miller, chair of the Technology Department and interim chair of the Human Resource Development Department, received the prestigious Charles W. Keith Award, which recognizes exemplary accomplishments toward the significant development of ATMAE.

The award is not given annually, but only when an individual is judged by the current chair of the board and two past chairs to have displayed such achievement. Only four individuals have earned this award within the past 20 years.

In addition, technology department associate professors Dr. Heshium Lawrence and Dr. Dominick Fazarro were reelected as ATMAE Executive Board members, and Lawrence also became vice chair. Technology department assistant professor Dr. Shirl Donaldson was elected vice chair of the Women in Technology Division as well.

