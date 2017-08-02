UT Health Northeast will host a Cystic Fibrosis Education Day on August 18 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the Louise and Joseph Z. Ornelas Academic Amphitheater, located on the UT Health campus.

The event is free and designed for healthcare providers, caregivers, family members, and friends of cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. Infection control and CF guidelines prohibit cystic fibrosis patients from attending this event.

Topics include new cystic fibrosis data, research, traveling with CF, and other related discussions.

Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) credits are available by attending this event. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler is an approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Texas Nurses Association-Approver, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. To obtain 4.5 contact hours, you must sign in, attend the entire activity, and complete the evaluation tool.

For more information or to reserve seating, contact Sabina Guerra at (903) 877-5271.

