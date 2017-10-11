The UT Health Northeast Psychology Internship Program has been awarded a $1 million dollar grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials with UT Health said that the funding would be used to increase the size and breadth of its program, which provides behavioral health services for patients.

“The Behavioral Health Expansion in Northeast Texas through the Integrated Care Education project will recruit and train an additional 22 doctoral interns within integrated behavioral healthcare over the course of the next four years,” said Kathryn Wortz, Ph.D., program director, UT Health Northeast Psychology Internship Program. “It will expand services to the North Tyler clinic, the UT Health Northeast Internal Medicine Residency Program, child and adolescent behavioral health, and palliative care.”

Dr. Wortz said that the interns already provide services in the Family Medicine Clinic and throughout UT Health’s clinical enterprise. “The new funding will help train additional interns and enhance existing services,” she said. “Working and training alongside medical professionals, the psychology interns are able to help patients with behavioral health concerns and medical adjustment issues in an environment that is comfortable to them – their doctor’s office.”

For more information, visit uthealth.org.