Larry K. Lowry, Ph.D., has been named a 2017 University of Texas System Board of Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award recipient. Dr. Lowry is professor of occupational and environmental health sciences in the School of Community and Rural Health and director of environmental health graduate programs in the department of occupational health sciences at UT Health Northeast.

Dr. Lowry will be recognized on August 23 in Austin at a dinner hosted by the UT Board of Regents.

The Board of Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Awards are the board’s highest honor. They are offered annually in recognition of faculty members at UT System’s nine academic and six health institutions who have demonstrated extraordinary classroom performance and innovation in undergraduate instruction. Dr. Lowry’s award includes $25,000 in recognition of performance and innovation.

Faculty members undergo a series of rigorous evaluations by students, peer faculty, and external reviewers. The review panels consider a range of activities and criteria in their evaluations of a candidate’s teaching performance, including classroom expertise, curricula quality, innovative course development, and student learning outcomes.

“Dr. Lowry has been and continues to be a mentor to so many students in the field of occupational health,” said Dr. Kirk Calhoun, president, UT Health Northeast. “His dedication helps students to succeed in their careers, which improves the specialty of occupational health for everyone. As a representative of the UT Health campus, Dr. Lowry is very deserving to be recognized with this special honor.”

“I am passionate about teaching and feel that I have succeeded not only when my students excel, but when I learn from my students,” said Dr. Lowry. “I am grateful for this award from the Board of Regents, and I thank them for their recognition.”

About The UT System Board of Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Awards

Established by the Board of Regents in 2008, the Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Awards complement a wide range of System-wide efforts that underscore the Board of Regents’ commitment to ensuring the UT System is a place of intellectual exploration and discovery, educational excellence and unparalleled opportunity.