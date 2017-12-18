The University of Texas at Tyler today announced a tuition adjustment proposal that would help fund new student success initiatives and remediate the impact of cuts to the state-funded portion of UT Tyler’s budget.

The proposal, which must be approved by the UT Board of Regents, would increases tuition for the fall 2018 and fall 2019 terms.

“Student success is the center of our mission, and we want to make sure the university has the appropriate resources it needs to do that job well,” said Dr. Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president. “Improved graduation rates and individual support that helps those graduates stay on successful career paths are some the primary ways that we are measuring student success.”

As proposed, the total academic cost for resident undergraduate UT Tyler students taking 15 semester credit hours will increase 4.99 percent each term or a total of $400 over the two years.

New student success initiatives are a centerpiece of the draft version a new UT Tyler strategic plan, expected to be ratified by Regents in February.

Laura Jackson, assistant vice president for legislative relations and strategic initiatives, led a months-long process to discuss the proposed increase with various stakeholders, including several forums with UT Tyler students.

“While some won’t be happy with any increase, many students we spoke with recognized that UT Tyler still represents the best value in higher education in East Texas,” Jackson said.

Among the state-sponsored four-year universities in the region (Texas A&M Commerce, Stephen F. Austin State University, Sam Houston State University), UT Tyler has the lowest student teacher ratio (17:1) and the lowest tuition.

