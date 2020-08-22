More than 1,000 first time-in-college students start classes on Monday

More than 1,000 high school graduates will begin their college careers at The University of Texas at Tyler when hybrid classes start Monday, an increase of 15 percent over last year and beating the previous record (fall 2018) of 908.

One thousand thirty-one first-time-in-college (FTIC) students have enrolled as of this week, UTTyler President Michael Tidwell announced during the annual Faculty and Staff Convocation Friday morning.

First-time-in-college refers to students who have completed high school but who have not yet enrolled full-time in college. Because of dual credit, AP testing and other early credit programs, many of these students have accumulated enough credits to be classified as sophomores when starting at UT Tyler.

“We are excited to be here for new students as they pursue their dreams,” said Lucas Roebuck, vice president for marketing and chief communications officer. “Safety continues to be very important to us. University faculty and staff worked hard all summer to implement a hybrid model that offers appropriate pandemic precautions and still provides the educational value of face-to-face classes.”

Information about the University’s plan for safe classes this fall can be found online at https://www.uttyler.edu/reboot/.

Complete, final enrollment numbers will be released on the University's official census date, September 4.