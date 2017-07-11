Dr. Dennis Cali was recognized by the Media Ecology Association for outstanding academic research, Dr. Martin Slann, The University of Texas at Tyler College of Arts and Sciences dean, announced.

Cali received the “Top Paper Award” at this year’s MEA Annual Convention for his work titled, “The Sacramental View of McLuhan, Ong, and Carey.” He is professor and chair of The University of Texas at Tyler Department of Communication.

“Marshall McLuhan, Walter Ong, and James Carey have made profound contributions to the field of media studies and have helped to give rise to the field of media ecology,” Cali said. “My essay outlines five chief characteristics of a sacramental view and demonstrates how each of those characteristics is present in the works of these foundational figures in the field.”

International scholars participated in this year’s conference, including those from Africa, Australia, Europe, North America, South America and throughout the United States.

Cali teaches and researches primarily in the areas of media ecology, political communication, rhetorical criticism and religious communication.

“The department will be exploring the possibility of creating a Center for Media Ecology studies at The University of Texas at Tyler, which would bring together faculty from various disciplines to study the interconnections between media, technology, art, culture and consciousness,” Cali added.

Serving The University of Texas at Tyler since 2009, he holds a master of arts in speech communication and a Ph.D. in communication.

