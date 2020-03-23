As the demands of the current COVID-19 pandemic continue to evolve in our community, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and Longview Regional Health System want to keep our East Texas communities informed about updated visitor guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution, we are further limiting visitors to our hospitals and ERs.

Effective immediately and until further notice, we are restricting ALL visitors.

Exceptions will be made for:

• Maternity patients – 1 visitor

• Pediatric patients – 1 visitor

• Patients on comfort/end-of-life care

In effort to adhere to the social distancing guidelines our waiting rooms are also closed until further notice.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and Longview Regional remain safe places for all to receive quality care. Because our goal is to ensure our hospital continues to be a safe place to receive care, we are following CDC guidelines and implementing these restrictions. While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not. From physicians and nurses, quality and safety experts to those responsible for ordering supplies and keeping the hospital clean — all of our Associates are involved in making sure we provide a safe environment for our patients. Every single day.