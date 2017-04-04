By O. Godswill

In the Gregorian calendar. April is the 4th month of the year and its predecessor, Julian calendar. April was originally the second month of the year in the Roman calendar. It became the 4th month with 29 days when January was designated the 1st month of the year around 450 BCE. April became 30 days long when Julius Caesar reformed the calendar. Its name is derived from the Latin word “Aperit or Aprilis,” which means “to open.” It’s believed to have been named after the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite (short – Aphros). April arrives with our hearts full of renewal and fresh beginnings; days when sun is shining with some warm showers that are refreshing. It’s the time of planting and spring cleaning, when trees and flowers open-up and grow. Also small animals that were hibernating usually come out and birds fly back northward to settle while bees and butterflies begin to gather nectar. April’s birth flower is the daisy and sweet pea; birthstone is the diamond which symbolizes innocence.

April holidays and observances include: Global Child Nutrition month; Mathematic Awareness month; Humor Month; Alcohol Awareness month; American Cancer Society month; Celebrate Diversity month; Community service month; National Parkinson Awareness month; National Mental health month; Stress Awareness month; and Professional Basket Ball begin in United States.

Some Important Events in April: 1st – April fool; 4th– A flag that contained 1 star for each state and 13 stripes was adopted by congress; 5th – Arbor Day; 6th – USA declared war in Germany in World war 1 in 1917; 9th – Palm Sunday; 14th – Good Friday; 15th – The Titanic sank in 1912; 16th – Easter Sunday; 20th – Adolf Hitler, dictator of Germany was born in 1889; 24th – The United State Library of Congress was established 1800; 30th – George Washington was inaugurated as the first President of USA.

Discipleship Digest reflects on the topic: Understanding God’s. As we commemorate the Christian season of Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter (Resurrection), it is considered important to take a cursory look at God’s grace. Christianity is supremely a religion of grace. We sing about grace, write poems about grace and we name our Churches and children after grace but grace is not well understood and often not really believed. Grace is scandalous: Hard to accept; hard to believe and hard to receive. It’s because we have been taught that there’s no free lunch in USA and in most capitalistic societies as well as around the world. It does not sound right; it’s not natural and it’s truly not of this world. It frightens us because of what it does to sinners. Someone has proposed an acronym: Grace: G-God’s; R-Riches; A-At; C-Christ; E-Expense. Best known definition of grace: “God’s unmerited favor.” We have all sinned and deserve God’s judgment. God, the Father, sent His only Son to satisfy that judgment for those who believe in Him. Jesus, the creator and eternal Son of God, who lived a sinless life, loves us so much that He died for our sins, taking the punishment that we deserve, was buried, and rose from the dead according to the Bible. If you truly believe and trust this in your heart, receiving Jesus alone as your Savior, declaring, “Jesus is Lord,” you will be saved from judgment and spend eternity with God in heaven. Grace is for all God’s creatures: everyone. God’s grace has been offered to the entire human family. “For the grace of God hath appeared, bringing salvation to all men” (Tit. 2:11). “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast. For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do” (Ephesians 2:8-10). Grace is an essential part of God’s character. Grace is closely related to God’s benevolence, love, and mercy. In His grace, God is willing to forgive us and bless us abundantly, in spite of the fact that we don’t deserve to be treated so well or dealt with so generously.

As you celebrate this season, God’s grace invites you today to accept Christ sacrifice for us and all mankind. Until you willing accept it, you will not benefit from it. Please accept this INVITATION now.