Kilgore College will offer free advanced welding training beginning June 19 for displaced workers.

Candidates who apply and meet certain qualifications through the KC Workforce Development department can take tuition-free courses at KC in advanced pipe welding, advanced structural steel, pipe fitting and pressure vessels layout.

The courses are offered free of charge thanks to a $500,000 grant by the Texas Workforce Commission Investment Council’s Wagner-Peyser 7(b) Grant Program.

To qualify for the tuition-free courses, individuals must be “displaced” in that they’ve been laid off because their employer closed a plant or division; moved or abolished their position; or simply had insufficient work for them; as well as some service members who leave the military.

“This grant provides displaced workers a tuition-free opportunity to obtain cutting-edge technology skills potentially leading to exciting career opportunities that produce living-wage compensation,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.

The first class offered will be Advanced Pipe Welding set for 4-10 p.m. Monday, June 19. Courses will be customized to meet students’ schedules.

Classes will be held at KC’s Advanced Welding Academy, located at 4005 FM 349 in Kilgore.

Wagner-Peyser 7(b) grants, according to the TWC website, are federal funds allocated to each state’s office of the governor each year to fund workforce training and job placement services.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 7 million American workers have been displaced from long-term jobs since 2008.

For more information on the classes call Brenda Brown at 903-983-8288 or call Ross Eason, Tommie Williams or Clayton Eason at 903-988-7526.

Additional information is located at www.kilgore.edu/awa.

Class schedule:

Day classes: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays

Evening classes: 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays

Friday classes: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.