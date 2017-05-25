“The management team surpasses themselves when showing appreciation. They take out time to serve us and we are grateful. It assures us, we are not just hard working staff but more like family.” Director of Quality & Compliance Tomiko Richardson

By Keisha Roland

Wellness Pointe, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), held its annual Employee Appreciation Luncheon, Wednesday. The management including Chief Executive Officer Chad Jones, Human Resource Director Hope Echols and others were on hand to serve delicious Papacitas Mexican food with all its trimmings to employees. Physicians, nurses – practically everyone attended. Director of Quality & Compliance Tomiko Richardson was elated about the luncheon. “The management team surpasses themselves when showing appreciation” said Richardson. “They take out time to serve us and we are grateful. It assures us, we are not just hard working staff but more like family.”

Besides eating, employees seem to take pleasure in this time of togetherness. “The luncheon is a time of fellowship,” said Director of WIC Services Scherry Barnes. “The effort and time spent by management to put this together speaks volume. They are giving us the opportunity to relish in the moment. It is great way to show appreciation to their staff.”

In addition, Human Resource Director Hope Echols felt the appreciation luncheon was just a small token of the organization’s care for its employees. “We try our best to show the employees we appreciate all their hard work” said Echols. “They are a representation of what Wellness Pointe symbolizes. We are honored to take a day and express our gratitude towards our staff. Without them Wellness Pointe would not be successful.”

Wellness Pointe has been providing East Texas with comprehensive, affordable health care for more than 20 years. With a unique blend of medical, dental and social services programs, Wellness Pointe meets the individual needs of patients at several convenient locations.

Locations and services are as follows:

Longview: 1107 E. Marshall Avenue:

*Obstetrics *Gynecology *Pediatrics *Optometry *Family Medicine *Psychiatry *Counseling *Family Dentistry *Substance Abuse Treatment and *WIC

805 Medical Circle

*Obstetrics and Gynecology

2430 South High Street (Next to Texas Workforce Center)

*Family Medicine *Psychiatry *Counseling

Gilmer: 601 Titus Street

*Family Medicine *Family Dentistry * Counseling

Kilgore: 1171 South Henderson Boulevard

*Family Medicine and *WIC.

For more information, please call 903-758-2610 or visit wellnesspointe.org.