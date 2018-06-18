John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2019

Raises troops’ pay by 2.6% , the largest pay raise for our military in nearly 10 years

Authorizes $158 million for military construction projects in Texas, including a new Basic Military Training dormitory at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland and a new warehouse at Red River Army Depot

Prioritizes access to high quality public education for military children through increased DOD supplemental impact aid, especially for disabled military children

Promotes justice for victims of juvenile sexual assault on military bases through the inclusion of a part of Cornyn's Children of Military Protection (COMP) Act based cases at Fort Hood

Establishes a federal grant program for infrastructure around military communities which will directly support Texas' Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) Program

Protects military airfields from wind turbine radar interference, building on Sen. Cornyn's previous successful efforts to ensure pilot safety at military airfields in Texas like those at Sheppard Air Force Base and Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and Kingsville

Invests in the Armed Services Blood Program at Fort Bliss so they can better provide blood components to military medical treatment facilities worldwide

Begins to build Cyber Institutes at Senior Military Colleges such as Texas A&M by directing the Secretary of Defense to establish such institutes at certain schools

Modernizes infrastructure at Pantex Plant in Amarillo and other nuclear laboratories by directing the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to submit a plan for sustaining and modernizing such plants

Sustains the Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) and Heavy Mobility Equipment, which will support the work at the Red River Army Depot

, which will support the work at the Red River Army Depot Invests in our legacy fighter aircraft such as the F-16s flown by the 301st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Fort Worth and the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard

The John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 is expected to pass the Senate tonight. You can read the legislation as passed out of the Senate Armed Services Committee here.

