“We had a productive meeting today with the President to discuss how to fix the RFS compliance problem in a way that protects both refinery workers and corn farmers. We look forward to working with our colleagues representing Midwest states to find a win-win solution.”

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Kennedy (R-La.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah) joint statement following their meeting with President Trump regarding jobs threatened by the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).