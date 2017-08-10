The Women in Tyler Planning Committee announced the 2018 Women in Tyler luncheon theme, “Women Who Light the Way” on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the McClendon House. The community is encouraged to send in nominations for this prestigious annual award by Aug. 25, 2017 to P.O. Box 1432, Tyler, TX 75710.

Honorees will be announced in January 2018 and will be honored at the Annual Women in Tyler Luncheon on March 22, 2018, at the Rose Garden Center.

Women in Tyler was founded in 1999 as a way to celebrate Women’s History Month and to honor women who have contributed to the quality of life in our community. Each year, a diverse planning committee has gathered to select women who are then honored at a celebratory luncheon held each March. This year marks the 20th anniversary of their founding. This year’s co-chairs are Leigh Hunt-Goodson and Charlcie Stone.

“We chose ‘Women Who Light the Way’ to honor and celebrate those women who saw a need and figured out how to fulfill it,” said Ms. Hunt-Goodson. “This is an opportunity to honor these women Who Light Up Tyler with their generous contributions.”

Past honorees have included women who have made their mark in the arts, in business, through volunteerism, in historic preservation, health care, education and many other areas.

“If anyone would like to participate in planning this event, they should come to the first meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Tyler Chamber of Commerce Building, Genecov Room, located at 315 N. Broadway Ave.,” said Ms. Stone. “After that, all meetings will be on the first Monday of each month at the same time and same location.”

Tickets are $30 and are on sale now for the Luncheon to be held on March 22, 2018. Those interested in attending should purchase tickets in advance, as this event frequently sells out. Reservations and payment may be made to P.O. Box 1432, Tyler TX 75710. To learn more about Women in Tyler, visit them online at www.womenintyler.com.