Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton is teaming up with Workforce Solutions East Texas to host a job fair for young adults on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

“Summer will soon be here and kids getting out of high school and college will need to find jobs,” Commissioner Hampton said. “We want to help our youth find gainful employment, while helping Smith County employers find good workers at the same time.”

Workforce Solutions East Texas has been serving youth in the East Texas area for 40-plus years through various programs. Workforce Solutions serves an average of 390 youth per year in Smith County through its various programs.

“We are proud to partner with Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton and Smith County on this important event for young adults,” said Doug Shryock, Director of Workforce and Economic Development for the East Texas Council of Governments. “We encourage those who are looking for work to come dressed for success and visit with the employers who are ready to hire.”

Workforce Solutions holds targeted youth job fairs that highlight the skills and training youth have gained through its training opportunities, and work to connect employers with them for long-term sustainable employment.

Commissioner Hampton is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a Young Adult Job Fair from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday April 25, 2017, at St. Louis Baptist Church, located at 4000 Frankston Highway in Tyler, to target youth seeking employment.

People ages 16 to 24 who are interested in finding work are asked to dress for success and bring their resumes to the job fair, where on-site hiring and workforce resources will be available.

Commissioner Hampton came up with the idea for a young adult job fair after meeting with several people in her precinct late last year.

Vendors scheduled to be at the job fair include Express Employment Professionals, Snelling Staffing, Tyler Junior College, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Workforce Solutions East Texas, UT Health Northeast, Mastercorp, Anderson Merchandisers, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corp, A.T. Staffing, Baker Ripley, Trinity Valley Community College, Bradshaw State Jail, Etech, Office Pride, Just Energy, Suddenlink Communications, Advantage Resourcing, Right at Home, Texas College, Celina’s Staffing, Community Access Inc., Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Cricket Wireless.

The event is being held in April in connection with National County Government Month and National Youth Month. It is being sponsored by the East Texas Council of Governments under grants from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.