The Zonta Club of Longview awards luncheon is slated for May 25 from 11:30am – 1:30pm at Holiday Inn Infinity Center, 300 Tuttle Circle.

This annual luncheon will recognize local women influencers, and constructive contributors to the community.

In addition, Zonta is doling out scholarship funds to high school seniors and women currently enrolled in college. But that is not all.

The Club will award a grant to one local non-profit organization whose mission is to serve local women.

The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at www.zontalongview.clubexpress.com.