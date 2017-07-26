Several Smith County employees working in the Adult Probation and County Clerk departments were honored Tuesday, July 25, 2017, for their years of service.

Kevin Dingler and LaMia Prymus were recognized for 10 years of service to the Smith County Adult Probation Department.

Adult Probation Supervisor Kasey Quezada said Dingler works with 321st District Judge Carole Clark’s court and helps collect child support payments. She said he is hardworking, dedicated and witty.

Ms. Prymus is the probation officer for 7th District Judge Kerry Russell’s court and takes pride in her work, Supervisor Mandy Zehren said, adding that Ms. Prymus is hardworking, ethical, reliable and honest.

“She is an integral part of our success,” Ms. Zehren said.

Ms. Zehren also recognized Johnny Martinez for five years of service to the Adult Probation Department. He works in the Pre-Trial Unit, supervising people serving conditions of bond. She said he was a team player with a great attitude and who is honest, dedicated and hardworking.

COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE

Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips honored Chief Deputy Clerk Dawn Colclasure for 10 years of service to the county.

She has worked in the Public Records, Civil, Probate, Commissioners Court and Vital Statistics and Accounting departments for the County Clerk’s Office, before being promoted to chief deputy clerk. Mrs. Phillips said Ms. Colclasure continues to refine her leadership skills, and she possesses all of the qualities of an amazing chief deputy.

“I am extremely honored to have her, not only as my chief deputy, but as a close friend,” Mrs. Phillips said.

Mrs. Phillips also recognized Annette Holmes for five years of work in her office.

Ms. Holmes assists in County Court-at-Law No. 3 Judge Floyd Getz’s court.

“The office is so much sweeter because of her presence,” Mrs. Phillips said. Not only is she known for making cakes and other desserts, Ms. Holmes is also an extremely dependable employee. “We are so happy to have had you in our department for five years,” Mrs. Phillips said.

